PASPIDA delegation greets FPCCI chief

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA) under the leadership of Arshad Islam visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to congratulate Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, newly-elected President of FPCCI on his success.

PASPIDA delegation expressed concern over the current issues of taxes, Customs duties, and notices from FBR.

The delegation sought support from FPCCI to contribute in lowering down the multiple taxes and Customs duties, it is necessary, for us to compete in the local market.

The FPCCI chief stated that we are willing to resolve all the issues of the business community which are long-awaited and had not been taken up due to the constraint of pandemic and lockdown during the last year.

He assured the continuous indiscriminate support to all business community and industry. The meeting suggested FPCCI to consider the formation of a centralized committee with the consensus of all shattered associations dealing with automobile parts dealers, importers, and local manufacturers to address the issues of income tax, sales tax, and Customs duties.

The meeting was attended by the PASPIDA members including Muhammad Tufail Soharwardi, Muhammad Idrees, Khalid Magoon, Khalil Feroze, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Jawaid Ilyas, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Razzak, Suleman Amin, Shaikh Muhammad Iqbal, Alamgir Khokhar, Naeem Ahmed and Farid. Athar Sultan Chawla, Vice President FPCCI welcomed the suggestions from the participants and announced every possible effort to protect and promote the business community and industry.

