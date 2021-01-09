KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.725 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,238.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.067 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.174 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.063 billion, DJ PKR 617.934 million, copper PKR 611.045 million, silver PKR 574.602 million, crude oil PKR 277.815 million, platinum PKR 190.974 million, natural gas PKR 115.757 million and SP500 PKR 30.822 million.

In Agriculture Commodities, 2 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.278 million were traded.

