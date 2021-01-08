ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF projects Egypt's economy will grow 2.8pc in 2020/21 year

  • Egypt's economy had been boosted in the last three years by an upswing in tourism.
  • The growth impact of the COVID-19 crisis has so far been less severe than expected, as strong consumption helped offset weak tourism and investment.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for Egypt's economy this financial year to 2.8%, matching the lower end of the government's own estimate and citing milder-than-expected contraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt's economy had been boosted in the last three years by an upswing in tourism, strong remittances from Egyptian workers abroad and recently discovered natural gas fields coming onstream.

But since the coronavirus outbreak, tourism has collapsed, the price of gas has plummeted, and worker remittances have come under threat with the decline of oil revenues in Gulf Arab states, where many Egyptians are employed.

"The growth impact of the COVID-19 crisis has so far been less severe than expected, as strong consumption helped offset weak tourism and investment," the IMF said in the first review of Egypt's latest stand-by arrangement.

In June, it had forecast the economy would grow 2% in the 2020/2021 financial year which runs from July to June.

The fund said Egyptian authorities noted some flexibility in reallocating spending to support more vulnerable sectors and groups during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The still-high level of public debt and gross financing needs also leave Egypt vulnerable to a reversal of capital flows, which risk triggering again financing and exchange rate pressures," the IMF said.

In an attached addendum to the IMF's report, the Egyptian government said that the impact on tourism, manufacturing and construction was partly offset by modest growth in most other sectors, despite pandemic-related restrictions.

Egypt in March announced a 100 billion Egyptian pound ($6.39 billion) stimulus package, including compensation for day labourers affected by lockdown measures and support for the tourism sector.

The government also said that the central bank had spent 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.95 million) from an allocated 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.28 billion) to support the stock exchange, which ended 2020 as the Middle East's weakest performer.

"Exceptional financial sector measures, taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak - including but not limited to the [Central Bank of Egypt's] stock purchase program - will be rolled back when conditions allow," the government said.

IMF International Monetary fund Egypt's economy

IMF projects Egypt's economy will grow 2.8pc in 2020/21 year

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters