Markets
Spain to issue net 100bn euros worth of bonds in 2021, down from 110bn euros in 2020
- The Treasury plans gross debt issuance of 289 billion euros compared with 277 billion euros issued last year, he added.
08 Jan 2021
MADRID: Spain is targeting net debt issuance of 100 billion euros ($122.46 billion) in 2021, down from 110 billion euros last year, the head of the Spanish Treasury, Carlos San Basilio, said on Friday.
The Treasury plans gross debt issuance of 289 billion euros compared with 277 billion euros issued last year, he added.
Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased
Spain to issue net 100bn euros worth of bonds in 2021, down from 110bn euros in 2020
Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR
Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens
Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit
Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation
Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts
Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort
Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec
Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff
Read more stories
Comments