ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,834 Increased By ▲ 27.99 (0.58%)
BR30 24,230 Increased By ▲ 132.01 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,661 Increased By ▲ 316.39 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,135 Increased By ▲ 126.97 (0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC sentences three to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media

  • Another person has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
  • The case had been pending before the court for the past four years.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jan 2021

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced on Friday three men to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media, while another has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

This is Pakistan's first case in which persons have been convicted for sharing blasphemous content on social media.The cases had been pending before the court for the past four years.

All four of the accused were arrested in 2017. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its investigation found that Rana Nouman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed operated fake profiles and posted blasphemous material on social media. Whereas Nasir Ahmad uploaded blasphemous videos to a Youtube channel, the FIA said.

Meanwhile, Professor Anwaar Ahmed had been arrested for disseminating controversial blasphemous views in a lecture at the Islamabad Model College, DAWN reported. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas has sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs100,000.

The Judge has also issued permanent arrest warrants against four absconding in the case.

Islamabad ATC social media death sentence blasphemous content Federal Investigation Agency blasphemy case

ATC sentences three to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters