ATC sentences three to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced on Friday three men to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media, while another has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

This is Pakistan's first case in which persons have been convicted for sharing blasphemous content on social media.The cases had been pending before the court for the past four years.

All four of the accused were arrested in 2017. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its investigation found that Rana Nouman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed operated fake profiles and posted blasphemous material on social media. Whereas Nasir Ahmad uploaded blasphemous videos to a Youtube channel, the FIA said.

Meanwhile, Professor Anwaar Ahmed had been arrested for disseminating controversial blasphemous views in a lecture at the Islamabad Model College, DAWN reported. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas has sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs100,000.

The Judge has also issued permanent arrest warrants against four absconding in the case.