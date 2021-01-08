Pakistan's Largest Rikshaw Manufacturer Sazgar to Enter the Cars Market

Sazgar, the largest rikshaw manufacturer in Pakistan, plans on entering the cars market with four cars this year.

The rikshaw-maker plans on launching BAIC D20, which has a hatchback and sedan version, along with a crossover X25 and an off-roader SUV BJ40-Plus, as reported by SAMAA Money.

It is reported that the company has almost completed its assembly line and is ready to start trial production soon. Sazgar hopes to start the sale of its locally assembled cars within next three months.

Sazgar hopes to use its association with BAIC, which is the third largest automotive group in China and sells 3.5 million cars every year. As BAIC maintains a strong foothold in China's electric car market, Sazgar plans on benefiting from this in the near future by launching electric vehicles in the Pakistani market.

Sazgar will be locally assembling its four cars under its green-field status, which the company received under the government’s Auto Development Policy 2016-21, alongside other car manufacturers like KIA, United Motors, Regal Motors, MG Motors, Changan, Proton, Hyundai and Volkswagen.

It is expected that the Sazgar cars from the hatchback to the SUV will be priced between Rs.2 million and Rs.6 million.