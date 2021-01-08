ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.96%)
ASL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.82%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
BYCO 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (9.51%)
DGKC 113.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.67%)
FFL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.05%)
MLCF 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PAEL 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 98.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.42%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.84%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
TRG 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 38.81 (0.81%)
BR30 24,286 Increased By ▲ 188.39 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,743 Increased By ▲ 398.35 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 177.39 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pompeo says US not 'banana republic' after mob attacks Capitol

  • Bush made veiled criticism of the "reckless behavior" of members of his Republican Party in fueling the "insurrection."
AFP 08 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at assertions that a mob attack on the Capitol showed the United States to be a "banana republic."

A number of foreign critics as well as former US president George W. Bush made the analogy after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden.

"The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America," said the top US diplomat, a staunch Trump loyalist, as two other members of the cabinet resigned over Wednesday's violence.

"In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people's representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Bush in a statement Wednesday made veiled criticism of the "reckless behavior" of members of his Republican Party in fueling the "insurrection."

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic," Bush wrote.

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo says US not 'banana republic' after mob attacks Capitol

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters