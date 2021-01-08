ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Naveed Butt Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directed the Power Division and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) to hold further deliberations on the proposed design of the Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System, and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

A meeting of the CCOE was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Power Division presented the latest circular debt situation and the projections.

The CCoE was briefed that the circular debt management plan is being implemented to minimise the circular debt buildup.

The CCoE also discussed the proposal made by the MoIT&T regarding the Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System.

The committee directed the Power Division and the MoIT&T to hold further deliberations on the proposed design, and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

The Petroleum Division proposed setting up the committee for streamlining the process for industrial gas connections in Balochistan.

The CCoE approved the proposed committee, and directed that its recommendations be submitted to the CCoE within one month.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, and officials from various divisions.

