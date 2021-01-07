ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Departments being strengthened through judicious policies: Firdous

  • She said that previous government had weakened the departments including Utility Store Corporation through providing unnecessary subsidies.
APP 07 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was strengthening the departments through judicious steps.

He said no government could win the confidence of masses until it ensures protection of their rights.

Talking to the media during her visit to Utility Store Mega Mall here on Thursday, she said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, quality and inexpensive essential items were being provided to people through utility stores.

She said that previous government had weakened the departments including Utility Store Corporation through providing unnecessary subsidies.

She said that the corporation earned profit of Rs 46 million during December 2020, which was previously facing loss of Rs 14 billion. She said that billions of rupees were saved through ensuring transparency in the department.

The SACM said that revival of Utility Stores Corporation was a proof that honest leadership could empower and strengthen the institutions, adding that not a single employee of the corporation was retrenched.

The Utility Stores during 2020 paid dues of Rs 7 billion for the items which were purchased by the previous government besides paying Rs 8 billion as tax, she added. She said that utility stores provided subsidised essential items worth Rs 100 billion to people.

The government opened Panagahs (Shelter Homes), 'Langar Khanas' and Sastay bazaars to facilitate the deserving people, she added.

