SC imposes Rs 10,000 fine at Collector Customs Lahore

  • Justice Bandial asked why no order was issued for three years despite the seizure of goods.
APP 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed Rs 10,000 fine at the Collector Customs Lahore while hearing a case pertaining to possession of chemicals by customs officials.

A three-member SC bench comprising of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and referred the matter back to the Customs department.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Customs said that the imported chemical was included in the banned list. The chemical was not released due to being on the banned list, he added.

He said that the high court did not properly review the matter.

The counsel for the importer said that the duty on chemical was submitted on April 20, 2018.

He said that the Customs officials had not responded to the applications for a year and a half.

Justice Bandial asked did the customs authorities issue an order to seize the chemicals?

The counsel for the Customs replied that the order could not be issued due to laboratory test of the chemical and the matter was sub-judice.

Justice Bandial asked why no order was issued for three years despite the seizure of goods.

