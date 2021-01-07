Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gauhar has resigned from his post, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Gauhar sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan via WhatsApp a few days ago. Reportedly, Gauhar was unhappy over unnecessary interference in the power ministry. Besides, he had put forward proposals in several meetings, which were not implemented.

Former Karachi Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, it emerged on Friday.

On October 1, Tabish Gauhar assumed charge as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power.

He is the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy — a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector. He has a first-class honours degree from King's College, London and also has an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration in Pakistan.

He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE's board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years, according to a statement on the power utility's website.