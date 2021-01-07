Markets
Australia shares likely to track Wall Street higher on stimulus hopes
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking robust performances by the Dow and the S&P 500 as bets on a democratic sweep in Georgia state reinforced stimulus hopes, while stronger commodity prices will likely lend further weight.
The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, a 34.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark fell 1.1% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% in early trade.
