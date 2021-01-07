KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================== Growth Sec. Bunny's Ltd (Suspend) 60,000 39.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 39.77 MRA Sec. Descon Oxychem 4,000 36.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 36.50 BMA Capital Engro Fertilizers 4,000 63.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 63.34 MRA Sec. First National Equity 6,000 18.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 18.30 Shajar Capital Pak. General Tyre 2,000 80.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 80.90 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 50,000 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 16.00 Sherman Sec. Hascol Petroleum 15,000 14.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 14.75 Next Capital Lucky Cement 5,000 707.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 707.00 Shaffi Securities Nishat Chunian Power 50,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00 Ghani Osman Sec. P.T.C.L.A 1,000 9.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.85 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Datacom 12,500 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 124.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Elektron 3,000 41.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 41.75 Azee Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 20,000 100.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 100.40 M. M. M. A. Khanani Shakarganj Ltd. 25,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 52.00 ========================================================================== Total Turnover 257,500 ==========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021