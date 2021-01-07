Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================
Growth Sec. Bunny's Ltd (Suspend) 60,000 39.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 39.77
MRA Sec. Descon Oxychem 4,000 36.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 36.50
BMA Capital Engro Fertilizers 4,000 63.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 63.34
MRA Sec. First National Equity 6,000 18.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 18.30
Shajar Capital Pak. General Tyre 2,000 80.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 80.90
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 50,000 16.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 16.00
Sherman Sec. Hascol Petroleum 15,000 14.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 14.75
Next Capital Lucky Cement 5,000 707.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 707.00
Shaffi Securities Nishat Chunian Power 50,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00
Ghani Osman Sec. P.T.C.L.A 1,000 9.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Datacom 12,500 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 124.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Elektron 3,000 41.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 41.75
Azee Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 20,000 100.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 100.40
M. M. M. A. Khanani Shakarganj Ltd. 25,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 52.00
==========================================================================
Total Turnover 257,500
==========================================================================
