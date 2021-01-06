ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Govt has restored investors' confidence: Aslam Iqbal

  • The minister said that foreign investors were taking interest in investing in Pakistan.
APP 06 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that investors’ confidence has been restored due to transparent economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister said in a media statement here Wednesday that foreign investors were taking interest in investing in Pakistan.

The PTI government had put the sagging economy on the right path as a boost in exports would stabilise the economy.

He regretted that the past governments ignored the industrial sector, but the PTI government had adopted a holistic approach to expedite the investment process for creating more job opportunities.

The boost in the economic development process is against the interest of the opportunist opposition, which is trying to create chaos in the country to promote its personal interests, he added.

Regrettably, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) used the power and authority for minting money instead of serving the masses, the minister added.

The past rulers committed a dacoity on the rights of the people and acquired penthouses abroad. They are conspiring against the government to hinder the accountability process, he said. The opposition should stop conspiring against the government as the people would foil their conspiracies and the corrupt mafia would be defeated in the next elections again, added the minister.

Mian Aslam Iqbal PTI

