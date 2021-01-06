ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC December oil output rises for sixth month led by Libya: survey

  • OPEC December output rises 280,000 bpd from November.
  • Compliance to OPEC+ cut pledges weakens to 99%, lowest since Aug.
  • UAE posts largest output rise among quota-bound members.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

LONDON: OPEC oil output rose for a sixth month in December, a Reuters survey found, buoyed by further recovery in Libyan production and smaller rises elsewhere in the group.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 25.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the survey found, up 280,000 bpd from November and a further increase from a three-decade low reached in June.

OPEC output is set to rise further in January after OPEC+ - which groups OPEC and other producers including Russia - agreed to ease output cuts.

Under a deal on February output agreed on Tuesday, most of OPEC+ will keep production steady while Saudi Arabia has offered to make a big voluntary cut.

"The additional production cut by Saudi Arabia will probably prevent the oil market from becoming oversupplied, which risked happening otherwise," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, referring to the first quarter.

In December, the biggest supply increase came from Libya, an OPEC member which is exempt from OPEC+ cuts, the survey found. Libyan output had been largely shut down for months due to unrest.

The OPEC producers bound by the supply deal also boosted output in December, the survey found, which meant their compliance with agreed output cuts slipped to 99% from 102% in November and hit their lowest level since August.

LIBYAN RECOVERY

Libya, a nation politically split between east and west, has boosted production since eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said in September his forces would lift their eight-month blockade on oil exports.

The survey found Libya's output increased by 150,000 bpd in December to 1.25 million bpd, a faster rebound than some analysts and OPEC officials expected.

The United Arab Emirates raised supply by 70,000 bpd, the highest rise among those OPEC countries bound by quotas. However, it was still pumping below its target.

Smaller increases in Iraq, Nigeria and Angola added further to supply from the 10 members with quotas.

Iran, which is also exempt from OPEC cuts and hoping to raise exports this year if US sanctions are eased, also boosted supply slightly.

No sizeable drop in output was seen in any OPEC country. Venezuela, also under US sanctions and contending with a long-term drop in supply, pumped slightly less.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia kept output steady, as did Kuwait and smaller producers including Algeria, Congo and Gabon.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

OPEC+ Crude Oil OPEC Brent oil oil output oil price

OPEC December oil output rises for sixth month led by Libya: survey

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters