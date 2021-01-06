Business & Finance
Dubai's Emirates NBD sells $750mn bonds
- The notes, which received over $2.2 billion in orders, offer an interest rate equivalent to 115 basis points over mid-swaps.
06 Jan 2021
DUBAI: Dubai's biggest bank, Emirates NBD , sold five-year bonds worth $750 million on Wednesday, in the first public debt issuance from the Gulf region this year, a document showed.
The notes, which received over $2.2 billion in orders, offer an interest rate equivalent to 115 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.
US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election
Dubai's Emirates NBD sells $750mn bonds
Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference
Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon
WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals
Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine
Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status
Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
Read more stories
Comments