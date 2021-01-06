Pakistan, UAE review progress on energy projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wednesday reviewed the progress made on the ongoing petroleum projects and discussed ways and means to further the existing cooperation in energy sector.

UAE ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan here, and showed interest for more investment in Pakistan’s energy sector, a Petroleum Division news release said.

He said the collaboration in energy sector would provide an impetus to economic ties between the two brotherly countries.

The minister lauded the cooperation of UAE in energy sector and said that Pakistan greatly valued its economic relations with the brotherly country.

Omar Ayub highlighted the government policies to revamp Pakistan’s energy sector including oil and gas domain, adding “the government is fully committed to diversifying the outlook of energy market while making it more competitive and efficient.”