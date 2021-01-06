World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 85.9 million, death toll at 1,860,249
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
06 Jan 2021
More than 85.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,860,249? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
