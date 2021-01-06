ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 32.15 (0.68%)
BR30 24,079 Increased By ▲ 100.12 (0.42%)
KSE100 44,947 Increased By ▲ 296.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,831 Increased By ▲ 122.33 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures arrested under national security law

  • A senior police source who requested anonymity told AFP "around 50" had been arrested in the operation.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures were arrested Wednesday under the territory's new national security law, political parties and a police source confirmed, in the city's largest operation yet against Beijing's critics.

Opposition figures and parties took to their Facebook and Twitter accounts to confirm at least 21 arrests, most on a charge of "subversion".

A senior police source who requested anonymity told AFP "around 50" had been arrested in the operation.

hong kong police Hong Kong opposition new national security law

Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures arrested under national security law

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters