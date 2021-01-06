World
Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures arrested under national security law
06 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures were arrested Wednesday under the territory's new national security law, political parties and a police source confirmed, in the city's largest operation yet against Beijing's critics.
Opposition figures and parties took to their Facebook and Twitter accounts to confirm at least 21 arrests, most on a charge of "subversion".
A senior police source who requested anonymity told AFP "around 50" had been arrested in the operation.
