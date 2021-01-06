ANL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.91%)
ASC 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.61%)
ASL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.86%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.13%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
BYCO 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
DGKC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
FCCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.19%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
HUBC 85.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
JSCL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
KAPCO 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.13%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
PAEL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
PPL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.98%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.23%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
TRG 89.52 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.23%)
UNITY 31.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,771 Increased By ▲ 41.86 (0.89%)
BR30 24,205 Increased By ▲ 225.57 (0.94%)
KSE100 44,973 Increased By ▲ 322.36 (0.72%)
KSE30 18,853 Increased By ▲ 144.01 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

USA captain Alex Morgan tests positive for Covid-19

  • Morgan is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, and the couple have a seven-month old daughter, Charlie.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

LOS ANGELES: Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner with the US women's football team, has tested positive for Covid-19, the star striker said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan, 31, said in a Tweet.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon."

Morgan is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, and the couple have a seven-month old daughter, Charlie.

The family returned to California from London, where Morgan had appeared in five matches for Tottenham in the Women's Super League before announcing her intention to return to the United States to play in 2021.

She had been expected to report to the US women's training camp later in January.

Tottenham COVID19 Alex Morgan Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco

USA captain Alex Morgan tests positive for Covid-19

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters