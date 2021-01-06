US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

The US has welcomed the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by the Pakistani authorities.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in Islamabad hailed the arrest of the LeT leader and termed it as an important step in holding him responsible for his role in supporting terrorism and its financing.

"We will follow his prosecution & sentencing closely & urge that he be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks," the US embassy tweeted.

Lakhvi was arrested by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday. A spokesperson for the CTD said Lakhvi was running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for financing terrorism.

The CTD further said that a case of terrorism financing was registered against Lakhvi and he will be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Both US and India has accused Lakhvi of masterminding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed over 160 people. He was arrested by Pakistan in 2008 but later released on bail.