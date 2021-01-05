ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Zaidi, Bukhari departs for Quetta to sympathize with Machh martyred families

  • He said that "For 2 days, I’ve been at a loss of words", adding that the gruesome images of the Quetta massacre has shocked all!
APP Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday departed for Quetta to sympathize with the families of the those who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Machh.

In series of tweets, Ali Haider Zaidi said "Myself and Sayed Z Bukhari on our way to Quetta to sympathize with the families of the those who were martyred", adding that "We will meet them tonight Inshallah".

He said that "For 2 days, I’ve been at a loss of words", adding that the gruesome images of the Quetta massacre has shocked all!

He said that at different levels, we all represent the State and the state must take responsibility of protecting its people.

"Those responsible for this terrorirsm will be brought to justice!", he added.

The minister said that PTI Government lead by Prime Minister Imran Khan will not leave any stone unturned till justice is delivered.

"This I can promise as a humble servant of the state"' he added.

