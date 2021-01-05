ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No Scottish golf trip for Trump, says leader Sturgeon

  • Sturgeon told reporters she had "no idea" of his travel plans, joking that she hoped they would be "to exit the White House".
AFP 05 Jan 2021

EDINBURGH: Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday poured cold water on rumours that Donald Trump was set to visit, saying even the US president was subject to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Speculation has grown that Trump, who is still refusing to concede his election defeat to Joe Biden, might skip his rival's January 20 inauguration and travel to his Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland.

The Sunday Post newspaper reported at the weekend that Glasgow Prestwick Airport had been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the type is occasionally used by Trump, on January 19.

However, Scotland faces a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant that developed in England, and has imposed tough rules including an almost total ban on international arrivals and departures.

Sturgeon, who has criticised Trump in the past, told reporters she had "no idea" of his travel plans, joking that she hoped they would be "to exit the White House".

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it would apply to anybody else," she said.

"And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

While Trump's Turnberry resort did not respond to a request for comment, a Glasgow Prestwick Airport spokeswoman told AFP: "We can confirm that we are not expecting a visit from Donald Trump in January."

The White House has previously said he is yet to finalise his plans for January 20.

If the US president snubs his successor's inauguration, it will break with more than a century of tradition.

The Sunday Post said locals had reported days of US Army aircraft activity over Turnberry in November, fuelling rumours of a visit.

Trump owns two resorts in Scotland: the Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Aberdeenshire, in the northeast, and Turnberry, in southwest Ayrshire.

His mother was from the Isle of Lewis off the Scottish west coast.

Previous visits to the sites have prompted protests from the president's critics, but if he did visit later this month the coronavirus restrictions would be likely to prevent a large-scale repeat.

"I hear Trump is coming to Scotland but I can't protest at Turnberry as we are in lockdown and can't leave our postcode," Glasgow-based comedian Janey Godley wrote on Twitter.

Coronavirus Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

No Scottish golf trip for Trump, says leader Sturgeon

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters