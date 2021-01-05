ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Coronaviris claims 36 more lives in Punjab on Tuesday

  • The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.
APP 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 36 lives in the last 24 hours, whereas 679 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 141,393 while the total deaths were recorded as 4,160 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 377 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, 90 in Rawalpindi, three in Jehlum, five in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, four in Sialkot, five in Gujrat, 43 in Faisalabad, six each in Toba Tek Singh and Jhang, two in Chineot, four each in Sargodha and Mianwali, one in Khushab, 36 in Multan, three in Khanewal, eight in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Muzaffargarh, four in Layyah, 31 in Bahawalpur,14 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Pakpattan and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,519,516 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 126,225 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province, where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 416 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

