PM Imran likely to visit Karachi next week: Governor Sindh

  • “He will come to Karachi to grace the handing over ceremony. Inshallah Green Line buses will be arriving soon,” says Imran Ismail.
  • The Governor briefed Imran Khan over ongoing projects in Karachi.
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2021

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi to grace the handing over ceremony of fire tenders.

The governor made the announcement via tweet stating: “Briefed PM Imran Khan on the projects, PM was pleased to know about the arrival of 52 Fire tenders for Karachi.”

“He will come to Karachi to grace the handing over ceremony. Inshallah Green Line buses will be arriving soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, ARY News citing its sources reported that the PM is likely to visit the port city as soon as next week.

The visit would come in the backdrop of the prime minister’s meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor KP Shah Farman and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi today.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political situation and future course of action were discussed.

Moreover, the media outlet reported that Imran Khan has given an important task to the governor in view of the Senate polls after he held an in-depth discussion with Imran Ismail over the political developments.

“The governor will soon begin meetings with political stakeholders in this regard,” they said.

