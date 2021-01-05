ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Jan 05, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan business community stands with Kashmiris: FPCCI President

  • He appreciated the present government's bold stand and effectively raising voice for Kashmir cause on different international and regional forums.
APP 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggo on Tuesday said Pakistan's business community keeps clear and unflinching stance on Kashmir issue, and will continue their moral support to the innocent kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP here, FPCCI Chief said the Kashmir issue was an old un-resolved international conflict. Kashmir issue was the root-cause of all disputes and differences between Pakistan and India.

"There can be no peace in the region unless Kashmir conflict is resolved peacefully according to the wishes of Kashmiris," he added.

For more than seventy years, Kashmiris had been struggling for their right to self-determination as per United Nations resolutions and they had rendered un-matched sacrifices in man and kind. And, no power on earth could deny their legtimate right to decide their future at free will, he said.

He condemned that the brutalities lashed on the innocent Kashmiris by Indian government had crossed all limits mainly after annexation of the held Jammu and Kashmir to India in 2019 through a constitutional amendment.

He appreciated the present government's bold stand and effectively raising voice for Kashmir cause on different international and regional forums.

He also praised the Pakistan government and the forces' restrain over the repeated violations of the border and provoking by the Indian army by shelling on Pakistan army and the innocent people of Azad Kashmir and of the border areas of Pakistan.

FPCCI President urged the world to come ahead and pressurize Indian government to restore the basic rights and amenities to the people of held Jammu and Kashmir. And,he continued, the world must use its influence for the resolution of Kashmir conflict at the earliest in the light UN resolutions and at the will of Kashmiris.

