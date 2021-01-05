Markets
Ireland expects to raise 4-5 billion euros in bond sale
DUBLIN: Ireland expects to raise 4-5 billion euros in the syndicated sale of a new 10-year bond on Tuesday, up from an initial target of 3-4 billion euros, a market source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ireland's debt agency, which is seeking to borrow between 16 billion and 20 billion euros on the bond market this year, was expected to announce full details of the sale later on Tuesday.
