KP CM urges world community, UN to play role in resolution of Kashmir issue

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday called upon the world community and the United Nations (UN) to play their role in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has put peace in the entire region at stake.

In a message on the right to self-determination day, the chief minister said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that the 5th of January was commemorated every year as the right to self-determination day for the people of IIOJK, adding the day was aimed at reminding the global community to fulfill their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people by playing its part in resolving the Kashmir issues.

He said that Indian forces were committing atrocities and grossly violating human rights in the occupied valley.

He said that Indian government had created an environment of fear through such barbaric and illegal measures, but the UN had not implemented its own resolutions on Kashmir issue despite passage of 71 years.

He said the day was being observed to make international community and the United Nations realize towards the early grant of right to self determination to Kashmir through implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed this day (January 5) in 1949 by the Security Council of the UN.