Rupee loses 35 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160 and Rs160.8 respectively.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 35 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.32 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.97.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs160.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 41 paisas and closed at Rs196.67 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.26, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of 55 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs217.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 43.64 and Rs 42.73 respectively.

