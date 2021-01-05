ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rwanda restricts movement as coronavirus cases surge

  • Rwanda police say up to 57,000 people were arrested for violating measures the week before and after Christmas.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

KIGALI: Rwanda on Tuesday banned transport in and out of the capital Kigali and extended an evening curfew for another three weeks amid a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

Rwanda, which in March last year was one of the first countries in Africa to impose strict lockdowns, has registered 105 deaths from Covid, half of them recorded in December alone.

On Monday evening the prime minister's office released a statement ordering the new measures, effective Tuesday and for the next 15 days.

All public and private transport in and out of Kigali, and between different districts has been banned.

An 8:00pm-4:00am curfew has been extended and all businesses ordered to close at 6:00pm.

"Travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and essential services. Additionally, vehicles transporting goods will continue to function with no more than two people on board," said the statement.

Tourism -- a key foreign exchange earner -- will be allowed to continue, with local and foreign tourists requiring a negative Covid-19 test to move around the country.

Foreign tourists are already required to present a negative test to enter the country, and take another on arrival, with a mandatory 24-hour quarantine while waiting for the results.

Rwanda's rate of positivity has increased from 0.5 percent at the start of November to 7.6 percent on Monday, with a total of 8,848 infections.

"The public needs to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements for essential services," the statement said.

Since early December, all social gatherings and events including religious weddings ceremonies, receptions, meetings and conferences have been prohibited.

Bars and nightclubs have been shut since March 2020.

Rwanda's government says it is in touch with two vaccine manufacturers -- AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company, and American biotechnology firm Moderna -- to purchase doses for its most vulnerable.

Rwanda police say up to 57,000 people were arrested for violating measures the week before and after Christmas, while close to a thousand vehicles were impounded for curfew violation.

lockdowns COVID 19 coronavbirus

Rwanda restricts movement as coronavirus cases surge

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters