ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Samsung vows to get ‘even more epic’ with upcoming entry of Galaxy S21

  • As per details, at the January 14 virtual event, Samsung will unveil three different models of its new phone, including the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra.
Ali Ahmed 05 Jan 2021

After the Cupertino based technology giant Apple's unveiling of its iPhone 12, now the mobile consumers are waiting for another much-awaited phone, and that is the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Korean technology giant, Samsung has announced that it will unveil its new phone in 2021 on January 14.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has lead companies to switch to virtual platforms, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21 will be launched at a virtual event called 'Welcome To The Everyday Epic'.

As per details, at the January 14 virtual event, Samsung will unveil three different models of its new phone, including the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra.

With regard to Samsung's new phones, it is expected that the quality of its pictures and videos will be better than before.

As per the upcoming Galaxy S21 and the S21 Plus will feature an identical camera setup, with 12 MP primary rear camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 64 MP telephoto camera, and a 10-MP selfie camera. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra would come with a whooping 108 MP primary camera, dual 10 MP telephoto cameras, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 40 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Apple smartphone GALAXY S21

Samsung vows to get ‘even more epic’ with upcoming entry of Galaxy S21

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters