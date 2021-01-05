Samsung vows to get ‘even more epic’ with upcoming entry of Galaxy S21

After the Cupertino based technology giant Apple's unveiling of its iPhone 12, now the mobile consumers are waiting for another much-awaited phone, and that is the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Korean technology giant, Samsung has announced that it will unveil its new phone in 2021 on January 14.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has lead companies to switch to virtual platforms, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21 will be launched at a virtual event called 'Welcome To The Everyday Epic'.

As per details, at the January 14 virtual event, Samsung will unveil three different models of its new phone, including the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra.

With regard to Samsung's new phones, it is expected that the quality of its pictures and videos will be better than before.

As per the upcoming Galaxy S21 and the S21 Plus will feature an identical camera setup, with 12 MP primary rear camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 64 MP telephoto camera, and a 10-MP selfie camera. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra would come with a whooping 108 MP primary camera, dual 10 MP telephoto cameras, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 40 MP front-facing camera.