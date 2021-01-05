ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,731 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -127.5 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,672 Decreased By ▼ -14.58 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,716 Decreased By ▼ -54.42 (-0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar stocks up 1.7% after Gulf rift breakthrough

  • The breakthrough comes as states in the Gulf oil exporting region battle significantly wider fiscal deficits due to the coronavirus crisis and last year's oil price shock.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Qatar stocks rose nearly 1.7% in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by news a breakthrough had been reached in Qatar's three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries.

At 0638 GMT, Qatar's key index was up 177.17 points at 10,654.29 points, with banks and industrial stocks driving the gains.

The Saudi market was up just 0.13% in early trade, but dairy firm Almarai surged as much as 3.8% on expectations that an opening of trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will revive its sales to Doha.

As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said on Kuwait TV ahead of a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied the allegation and said the embargo aimed to undermine its sovereignty.

"While this is undoubtedly positive news, and Qatari listed equities should enjoy a sentiment rally, the impact on fundamentals is likely to be modest," said Akber Khan, Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.

"From an economic perspective, regaining some or all of the one million Saudi tourists that used to visit each year would obviously be welcome," Khan said, adding football fans living in Bahrain, Saudi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are key beneficiaries.

Qatar is scheduled to host the football World Cup in 2022.

Fitch Ratings said last month improved regional relations would bolster prospects for Qatar's non-oil economy over the medium term, once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

The breakthrough comes as states in the Gulf oil exporting region battle significantly wider fiscal deficits due to the coronavirus crisis and last year's oil price shock.

Oil prices have recovered since tumbling to their lowest in almost two decades in 2020 as the pandemic hit demand, but they are still largely below pre-COVID levels.

Crude oil prices provide a benchmark for gas prices, which has an impact on Qatar as one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters.

Saudi Arabia Qatar Saudi and Dubai markets Qatari stocks COVID 19 Al Rayan Investment in Doha

Qatar stocks up 1.7% after Gulf rift breakthrough

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters