Slovakia to auction four bonds in January

PRAGUE: Slovakia will offer four bonds maturing between 2028 and 2032 at an auction on Jan. 18, debt agency ARDAL said on Tuesday.

ARDAL said the indicated accepted amount for three of the bonds - due in 2028, 2030 and 2032 - was 150 million euros each while the fourth bond due in 2031 would be a clearance sale for the remaining 78.4 million euros of its issue size.

ARDAL said in December Slovakia's gross funding needs would ease in 2021 to 10.4 billion euros, from around 12 billion in 2020.