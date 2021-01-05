Business & Finance
Slovakia to auction four bonds in January
05 Jan 2021
PRAGUE: Slovakia will offer four bonds maturing between 2028 and 2032 at an auction on Jan. 18, debt agency ARDAL said on Tuesday.
ARDAL said the indicated accepted amount for three of the bonds - due in 2028, 2030 and 2032 - was 150 million euros each while the fourth bond due in 2031 would be a clearance sale for the remaining 78.4 million euros of its issue size.
Slovakia to auction four bonds in January
