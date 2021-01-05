ANL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.27%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.23%)
ASL 22.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.28%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DGKC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.95%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.25%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
MLCF 43.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PAEL 41.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (6.97%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-4.09%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.65%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 47.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-4.49%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.79%)
UNITY 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 23,989 Decreased By ▼ -237.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 44,583 Decreased By ▼ -103.12 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,678 Decreased By ▼ -92.55 (-0.49%)
Australia shares seen lower, tracking weaker Wall Street

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9%.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as health authorities continue to battle virus outbreaks domestically and around the world.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 106.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9%.

