World
South Korea president pledges more housing market measures
05 Jan 2021
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government will take more measures to stabilise the housing market and that it will focus on supplying more homes.
Moon, in a cabinet meeting, also pledged to expand support for those vulnerable to job insecurity, including temporary workers, daily labourers and youth.
He said a swift and strong economic recovery is important this year, adding that he sees a bright outlook for exports.
Comments