ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.03%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.55%)
JSCL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.05%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.62%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-3.17%)
PRL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.04%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.14%)
TRG 88.02 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.7%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,738 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (0.07%)
BR30 24,142 Decreased By ▼ -84.3 (-0.35%)
KSE100 44,710 Increased By ▲ 23.15 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,742 Decreased By ▼ -27.77 (-0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea president pledges more housing market measures

  • He said a swift and strong economic recovery is important this year, adding that he sees a bright outlook for exports.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government will take more measures to stabilise the housing market and that it will focus on supplying more homes.

Moon, in a cabinet meeting, also pledged to expand support for those vulnerable to job insecurity, including temporary workers, daily labourers and youth.

He said a swift and strong economic recovery is important this year, adding that he sees a bright outlook for exports.

South Korea shares economic recovery Exports South Korean President Moon Jae in

South Korea president pledges more housing market measures

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters