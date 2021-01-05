World
Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment
- The government has strong concerns about this move.
05 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's top government spokesman on Tuesday said the country was deeply concerned about Iran's latest announcement of a resumption of 20% uranium enrichment.
"The government has strong concerns about this move, which is a breach of a nuclear agreement," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
