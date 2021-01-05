PLS profit rates

KARACHI: First Women Bank Limited has declared the following rates of profit on PLS deposits for the period of six months ended December 31, 2020

====================================================== Special Notice Time Deposits ------------------------------------------------------ 7 Days SNTD 1.50% 30 Days 1.50% ------------------------------------------------------ Savings ------------------------------------------------------ PLS Savings 5.50% ------------------------------------------------------ Hyper Profit ------------------------------------------------------ Scheme 5.50% ------------------------------------------------------ Term Deposits ------------------------------------------------------ 1 Month 5.75% 3 Months 5.65% 6 Months 5.50% 1 Year 5.60% 2 Years 5.10% 3 Years 5.30% 4 Years 5.35% 5 Year 5.40% ------------------------------------------------------ Senior Citizen/Pensioners ------------------------------------------------------ 1 Year 6.25% 2 Year 6.35% ------------------------------------------------------ -PR ======================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021