PLS profit rates
Updated 05 Jan 2021
KARACHI: First Women Bank Limited has declared the following rates of profit on PLS deposits for the period of six months ended December 31, 2020
Special Notice
Time Deposits
7 Days SNTD 1.50%
30 Days 1.50%
Savings
PLS Savings 5.50%
Hyper Profit
Scheme 5.50%
Term Deposits
1 Month 5.75%
3 Months 5.65%
6 Months 5.50%
1 Year 5.60%
2 Years 5.10%
3 Years 5.30%
4 Years 5.35%
5 Year 5.40%
Senior
Citizen/Pensioners
1 Year 6.25%
2 Year 6.35%
-PR
