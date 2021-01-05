Upcountry, northern areas: Rain, thunderstorm likely today

KARACHI: Rain-thunderstorm with a snowfall over hills is likely across upcountry to the northern areas and Kashmir on Tuesday, the Met Office has said.

It said that rain with thunderstorm and snowfall are likely to batter hills of Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper/central Punjab in the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls, it said, are also expected in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

"A strong westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday. Moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching north-eastern parts of the country," the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Rain-thunderstorm showered Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cold and dry weather gripped other parts of the country, while very cold conditions were in north Balochistan and northern areas.

Rawalakot received maximum of the rainfall as 22 mm, followed by Garhi Dupatta 14 mm, Kotli 9 mm, Sialkot airport 8 mm, Muzaffarabad City and Murree 7 mm each, and its airport and Balakot 6 mm each. Astore was covered with 2 inches of snow.

The day's lowest temperature was at Leh -13 degrees Celsius, Gupis -12, Astore, Kalat -9, Skardu -8, Quetta, Kalam and Bagrote -7, each, Parachinar - 6 and Dalbandin -5.

