Jan 05, 2021
Pakistan

Violation of Geneva Convention: Mazari urges int'l community, media to prevent India

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has urged the international community, human rights organisations, and the global media to act for preventing India from violation of the Geneva Convention through ill treatment of women prisoners.

Addressing a press briefing alongside Asiya Andrabi's son, Mazari said Narendra Modi's government has violated Article 76 and 83 of the Geneva Convention by moving the Kashmiri activist to Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

"Article 76 says that women shall be confined in separate quarters and shall be under the direct supervision of women... and the detainees have the right to be visited by the Red Cross but Indian authorities don't even provide doctors," said Mazari.

"Andrabi and two other women with her are unwell but the Indian government is denying her medical assistance."

She said Indian courts are preparing for a judicial murder of Kashmiri leader Dr Asiya Andrabi by life imprisonment sentence to her.

She said life imprisonment in India has been defined as imprisonment till death, which is repugnant to all worldwide definitions in this regard.

She said Dr Asiya Andrabi has been facing imprisonment, along with the two other Kashmiri women activists, and the Indian Supreme Court is likely to announce verdict this month.

Dr Shireen Mazari said Asiya Andrabi's husband has also been under detention for the last 28 years.

She said Kashmiri leaders are facing Indian torture and oppression in jails in sheer violation of Article 148 of the Fourth Geneva Convention on human rights.

Shaking the global conscience, the federal minister called upon the international community, especially the human rights organizations, to immediately intervene in Asiya Andrabi's matter to protect life and rights of the Kashmiri people.

The minister said Pakistan should demand an international tribunal to proceed against India regarding war crimes.

Dr Asiya Andrabi's son, who is studying in Pakistan on a scholarship, and nephew were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

