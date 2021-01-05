Ahsan asks PM to resign by 31st

LAHORE: Terming the incumbent government as a 'joke government,' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal has asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by January 31, or ready to face historic long march by the opposition parties.

Talking to the media, here on Monday, Ahsan accused the NAB of drowning Rs4 billion of public money in the United Kingdom. He said the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has already declared all his assets and the government failed to prove corruption of a single penny against him.

Ahsan alleged that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has inflicted a loss of Rs4 billion and spent more than apartments' actual worth. Who will register a case against the NAB for wasting foreign exchange reserves of the country, he questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021