No grievances against govt, says Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a meeting here at Governor House on Monday, expressed their resolve to wage collective efforts to overcome the country's problems.

Both also agreed to take forward the alliance between the PTI government and PML-Q with mutual consultation. Various issues including matters concerning affairs of the Punjab government were discussed.

Chaudhry Sarwar said they are grateful to the allies for their cooperation in government affairs, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working with the allies and together we will make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term. "Matters pertaining to dialogue with the opposition will be handled by PTI; Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited us, we have no grievances with the government," he added.

Elahi said continuity of democracy and political meetings are the guarantor of political stability. The country's situation requires concerted efforts to resolve public issues. It is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to ensure the protection of national and public interests.

Earlier, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Abid Raja also called on governor and said Imran Khan as the prime minister and the government will complete their constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign before Jan 31 nor later, he said.

