AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No grievances against govt, says Elahi

Recorder Report Updated 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a meeting here at Governor House on Monday, expressed their resolve to wage collective efforts to overcome the country's problems.

Both also agreed to take forward the alliance between the PTI government and PML-Q with mutual consultation. Various issues including matters concerning affairs of the Punjab government were discussed.

Chaudhry Sarwar said they are grateful to the allies for their cooperation in government affairs, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working with the allies and together we will make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term. "Matters pertaining to dialogue with the opposition will be handled by PTI; Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited us, we have no grievances with the government," he added.

Elahi said continuity of democracy and political meetings are the guarantor of political stability. The country's situation requires concerted efforts to resolve public issues. It is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to ensure the protection of national and public interests.

Earlier, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Abid Raja also called on governor and said Imran Khan as the prime minister and the government will complete their constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign before Jan 31 nor later, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

No grievances against govt, says Elahi

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.