Residential, industrial areas of Karachi facing gas outages

KARACHI: Residential and industrial areas faced gas outages for yet another day in Karachi, causing problems for the household consumers and businesses. According to details, three sectors including CNG stations, captive power plants and non-export industrial units were deprived of gas supply on Monday. The major industrial zones of the city including SITE, Korangi, North Karachi and others were also facing low gas pressure.

"These are unacceptable conditions for running a business," the North Karachi Industrial Association said adding that they would stage a protest against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over gas outages.

Besides the industrial units, the household consumers in parts of the city are also facing low pressure to no supply. The gas supply remained suspended in most parts of the city at night. Residents of North Karachi complained that there was a severe gas crisis in the area and SSGC officials were not responding to any of their complaints.