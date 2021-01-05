AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Can the Captain ever become a Zardari?

Anjum Ibrahim 05 Jan 2021

"So can the Captain, retired too long ago, ever become a Zardari?"

"Don't be silly - first Maryam Nawaz, his wife, has to become a Benazir Bhutto and while work to achieve that status is clearly underway yet you and I both know that it is far from complete."

"Hey that's because Nawaz Sharif is still the force behind the party and if he throws his weight behind his daughter...."

"Right but it is not yet conclusive if you know what I mean - Uncle and Cousin are in jail, the other heirs....OK OK stop shaking your head let me state that the Uncle and Cousin may consider themselves as the true heirs as they have been in politics a lot longer than...."

"That doesn't apply in this case....all those around Maryam have been in politics for a lot longer....

"As I keep saying get your keyboard changed - its Parvez Rashid. Besides Talal Chaudhary is a Maryam recruit, Mohammad Zubayr maybe older than her but he is also considered a Maryam recruit, but what baffles me is Miftah Ismail's presence around Maryam recently - I mean as long as Ishaq Dar is alive I reckon Miftah Ismail has no chance to play first fiddle and yes he can get another ministry if the party comes to power but any other ministry would be a demotion don't you think - ask Zubayr's bother..."

"Asad Umer is heading the NCOC which transcends all ministries and which is likely to disappear once Covid19 is over..."

"Hey in this country it could well become a ministry for ever - I mean ERRA is still existing more than a decade after the earthquake and...."

"That's true but anyway my point is Maryam Nawaz may become the next Benazir though yes I know the PPP reckons there is no match - Benazir was highly qualified, then her dad was subjected to judicial murder..."

"Hey Maryam Nawaz reckons her dad has also suffered from judicial murder - I mean he is disqualified for life just for being rich and..."

"Don't be facetious."

"OK very, very, very rich..."

"As I said don't be facetious - anyway let's see how the situation evolves but my point is that the Captain can never ever become a Zardari..."

"You are saying that because you have seen the photograph where he is kissing the hand of The Maulana and Zardari sahib would never ever have done that or if he had he would have made sure no photograph was taken."

"Exactly!"

"I guess the Captain kissed the Maulana's hand to show his appreciation for giving his wife the opportunity to make her presence felt on the country's political scene and if you look at jalsa after jalsa the Maulana's flags outnumber any other party's and..."

"As they say you can take the man out of the woods but you can't take the woods out of the man..."

"And the woods in question being wilderness as far as the retired captain is concerned!"

"Hmmm."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

