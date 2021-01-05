Qureshi lashes out at opposition for anti-state narrative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday lashed out at the opposition, saying "how could the opposition serve national interest through its narrative which is in line with Indian narrative".

In a statement, the foreign minister said the opposition should know that India is sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan and the repeated incidents of terrorism in Balochistan are due to the Indian state-sponsored terrorism. "In these circumstances, when you criticize the institutions, you are promoting the Indian narrative. We have been saying from the beginning that how could you serve the national interests through a narrative that is in line with India's narrative?" he asked, adding: "the 'establishment' always protects the interests of the State by remaining in the ambit of the Constitution and the law."

Referring to the unfortunate incident of killing of coalminers in Balochistan, Qureshi said that India is conducting such incidents through hybrid warfare to spread chaos and stop the country from the path of development.

He also urged the opposition leadership from Balochistan to take interest in the affairs of Balochistan and work for the protection of lives and property of the people, as the EU DisinfoLab's recent report has exposed the real face of India before the world, which is not only sponsoring terrorism but also spreading fake news to discredit Pakistan. On the other hand, he pointed out that India is shelling our borders and committing ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) daily.

He further said that current Modi regime in India has buried the concept of secularism owing to its Hindutva policy, adding that the international media is openly criticizing India. He said the minorities are being treated with discrimination in India and farmers are also protesting in the Modi's India.

He said Pakistan has put forth a dossier before the world community, exposing the Indian terrorism with evidence. He said Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum, and the movement of self-determination will succeed.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has also written letters to the UN secretary general and the human rights commissioner in Geneva, demanding free and fair trial to all the political prisoners in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and their release at the earliest.

Responding further to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public rally in Bahawalpur on Sunday, Qureshi questioned the claims made by the PML-N's vice president, Maryam Nawaz, with regard to the funds provided to south Punjab. He said that the PTI has taken two big decisions in its tenure regarding south Punjab, adding that one was devolution of power to the grassroots level, and the second was allocating special funds for development of and construction in south Punjab.

