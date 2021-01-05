AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist demise

  • "We have lost a very capable, skilled and patriotic man who had remained a valuable asset of this country," he said in a condolence message.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest.

"We have lost a very capable, skilled and patriotic man who had remained a valuable asset of this country," he said in a condolence message.

Tahir had devoted his entire life to journalism and the country, his services would always be remembered, said Afridi.

He also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

