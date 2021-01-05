Pakistan
Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist demise
- "We have lost a very capable, skilled and patriotic man who had remained a valuable asset of this country," he said in a condolence message.
05 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest.
"We have lost a very capable, skilled and patriotic man who had remained a valuable asset of this country," he said in a condolence message.
Tahir had devoted his entire life to journalism and the country, his services would always be remembered, said Afridi.
He also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist demise
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments