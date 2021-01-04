AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Pakistan

India's hybrid warfare against Pakistan meant to damage investment: FM Qureshi

  • Qureshi maintained that Establishment was protecting country's interests within ambit of law and constitution.
APP 04 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that India was engaged in hybrid war against Pakistan in order to create frustration among people and also damage investment, being made n the country.

Qureshi strongly condemned incident of terrorism in Balochistan and stated that India was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. In a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Hindustan was violating ceasefire at the Line of Control and resorting to heavy shelling.

Opposition should understand that India was patronizing terrorism in Balochistan, said Qureshi adding that it (Opposition) was criticizing the state institutions and promoting enemy's narrative. "Is Opposition's narrative serving our national interests," Qureshi questioned.

Qureshi maintained that Establishment was protecting country's interests within ambit of law and constitution.

He remarked that Opposition leadership hailing from Balochistan should also take interest in the affairs of the province and should perform its important role in protection of local people. EU Disinfo Lab, he said, has exposed the Indian's nefarious designs. Similarly, Pakistan through a dossier, have also shared irrefutable evidences of India's involvement in terror incidents in Pakistan, at international level. The Hindutva policy of Modi government buried image of secularism of India. The minorities were being pushed to wall through biased laws in the fascist regime of Modi, he added. Similarly, the International media was also writing articles against India nefarious designs.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to raise voice in support of innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The struggle of the innocent people for their right of self-determination would surely succeed, he expressed his confidence.

The founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of Nation) Asiya Andrabi raised effective voice on the brutalities of Indian forces against women in the IIOJK. She was imprisoned for last 15 years by the occupied forces. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all the political prisoners in IIOJK should be given right of free and fair trial.

The minister of foreign affairs also maintained that Pakistan wrote letters to UN secretary general and Human Rights Commissioner in Geneva. The international bodies should ensure transparent inquiries through United Nations Commission of Inquiries. Qureshi also demanded of action on human rights violations in IIOJK as per inquiry of Human Rights Commissioner .

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movements rally in Bahawalpur, Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that it was a "show" only. There was no power in the show. So, the event could not be termed as Power Show, stated Qureshi.

Responding to the concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif on deprivation of south Punjab, Qureshi questioned, "who was responsible for keeping south Punjab deprived of and who was ruler of the Punjab for decades ?".

In whose tenure, the slogan of "Asaan Qaidi Takhat Lahore Daay" became popular, Qureshi recalled.

He, however, maintained that PTI government took two big decisions and established Multan and Bahawalpur Secretariats with an aim to ensure transfer of powers at gross roots level.

Similarly, PTI government earmarked huge funds for uplift of the backward region of south Punjab, said Qureshi.

INVESTMENT Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi India's hybrid warfare

