Markets
Nigerian stocks rise 2.14pc to extend 2020 rally
- The index climbed to 41,148.95 points, a level last seen in May 2018, almost a three-year high.
- Nigeria's stock index climbed 50% in 2020.
04 Jan 2021
ABUJA: Nigerian stocks rose 2.18% on Monday, its first trading session of 2021, extending last year's rally, lifted by shares of banking and consumer goods companies.
The index climbed to 41,148.95 points, a level last seen in May 2018, almost a three-year high.
Nigeria's stock index climbed 50% in 2020, its highest level in 17 years after domestic investors piled into equities in the last quarter of the year following excess cash on money markets due to low bond yields.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
Nigerian stocks rise 2.14pc to extend 2020 rally
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments