More than 0.7 million children to be vaccinated in anti-polio drive

  • As many as 3932 polio workers will participate in the drive.
APP 04 Jan 2021

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from January 11 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aurangzaib, representative of WHO, Dr Sheraz and Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1764 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

As many as 3932 polio workers will participate in the drive. The campaign will be monitored by 477 supervisors, 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. January 14 and January 15 are reserved days for left-out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free. In the end, the Deputy Commissioner distributed face masks and hand sanitizers among polio workers.

