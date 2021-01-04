Business & Finance
Romania central bank's FX reserves rise to 37.4bn euros in 2020
BUCHAREST: The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, rose by 3.99 billion euros in December to 37.4 billion euros ($45.99 billion), the bank said on Monday.
Inflows were 7.04 billion euros, including changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into finance ministry's accounts including an Eurobond issue with a nominal value of 2.5 billion and a loan granted by the European Commission under the SURE programme, worth 3.04 billion euros and other.
Outflows were 3.05 billion euros.
The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 144 million euros in January.
