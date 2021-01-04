World
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
04 Jan 2021
A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she had refused his extradition to the United States because of fears that he could commit suicide.
